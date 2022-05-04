A student-led investment fund at Okanagan College has reached its $100,000 goal.
The Stober Foundation recently contributed $40,000 to the fund.
Fundraising began in January.
Riley Dunsmore and Steven Fiust, both OC business students, along with recent alumnus Justin Rantucci, created the Okanagan College Student Investment Fund to give students experiential learning opportunities and benefit future students with bursaries and scholarships.
“The reception from the community has been exceptional. I extend my greatest thanks to the donors,” said Dunsmore.
The fund will provide a pool of money for business students at all four OC campuses to make real-world investments under the supervision and support of a team of expert advisers.
While student-led and managed, the fund will be held and governed by Okanagan College Foundation.
“This fund fits the Stober Foundation’s mission beautifully; it’s progressive, forward-thinking and sustainable in nature,” said Keith Z. Brewster, lead philanthropist with the foundation. The Stober Foundation announced the donation during a surprise visit to a business class.
The next step is to build the fund to $500,000 at which point bursaries and scholarships can be distributed.
To contribute, go to trellis.org /studentinvestmentfund.