Things are looking up for the Summerland Arena, which finally has a concession operator and is in line for a major overhaul next spring.
Council on Monday approved a licence of occupation for Michael Boersma to operate the concession, which hasn’t operated since the 2019-20 season.
Boersma is one of the owners of Granny’s Fruit Stand and is married to Coun. Adrienne Betts, who recused herself from the vote.
Terms of the deal call for Boersma to pay rent of $50 per half-day of use or $100 per full day, to a maximum of $500 per month – about the same as the previous operator paid.
Lori Mullin, the district’s director of community services, told council she offered the concession to local user groups, but there were no takers.
Boersma intends to sell hot drinks, baked goods and snacks like fries, chili, corn dogs and popcorn.
Council also approved an early 2023 budget expense of $950,000 to replace the ice plant at Summerland Arena.
Staff sought early approval so the work can be done during the planned spring maintenance shutdown.
Funds for the project will come from the district’s gas tax reserve.
A consultant hired by the district suggested the new equipment will be vastly more cost-efficient than what exists now and should trigger rebates of about $100,000 from FortisBC.
Council heard the existing chiller system is 18 years old and at the end of its service life.