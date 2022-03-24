EDITOR’S NOTE: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and this story is about a young woman who grew up in Penticton and is a survivor of not one but two attacks. She talks about what happened in her life and the commitment she has made to help other victims.
Having twice been sexually assaulted, the first time by a family member at 18, Alyssa Kroeker believed suicide was the only way to rid herself of the demons inside.
Her unsuccessful attempt to end her life happened shortly after the second assault three years ago by a Penticton man who at the time was considered a “family friend.”
“The following days, weeks and months and years that shadowed that horrible moment (2019 assault) in my life were petrifying,” said Kroeker, 24, who now lives in Vancouver where she works as a personal trainer.
“Every night I was having nightmares and would wake up screaming and drenched in sweat, horrific night terrors. I broke down completely. I was afraid to leave my bed and to leave my house because I felt anyone on the street or in a store could hurt me, I couldn’t even take my puppy I loved outside to use the bathroom.
“I just didn’t feel like it was worth living any more.”
To date, neither man has been charged.
She didn’t report the first assault for years, fearing no one would believe her and when she finally did, Kroeker said — on the advice of the man’s lawyer — the relative would not provide a statement to police which ended the matter.
After the second assault she felt she had done everything right, reporting the incident immediately.
“The police took my statement while I was still there, still in the bed where it happened,” said Kroeker about that night in Vancouver. “I was completely hysterical and calling for my boyfriend and they took my statement then.”
Unfortunately for her, at the hospital where she gave a second account of what happened, the two statements were not exactly the same.
“So, I was like, ‘you’re going to take my statement when I was hysterical and I may have got things mixed up in my brain versus when I’m calmer and able to think,’” she said. “That was absolutely terrible, so after this assault the justice system failed me again. The justice system has failed me and so many others in this situation and this needs to change.”
Kroeker later learned from an advocate she worked with, the unmatched statements were the reason no charges were laid against her attacker.
For her, that sexual assault brought back all the anguish of the first one which only compounded her stress leading to her attempt to end her life.
Ironically, it was that cry for help that eventually led her to get the help she needed, which she believes she may not have done otherwise.
“I finally realized that I couldn’t give these people the satisfaction of me being gone,” she recalled. “I had to keep fighting. I had no choice. It was fight or die at this point.”
The unwavering support of her partner and the help of the Vancouver Women Against Violence Against Women Rape Crisis Centre who were there for her from the night of the attack, she’s regaining her self.
One evening her boyfriend put on the Reese Witherspoon movie, “Wild,” about a young woman’s decision to hike the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) after a series of events left her life in shambles.
From that movie came Kroeker’s decision to make own PCT trek she calls, “Head Above Water, Feet on the Ground,” that came in part from a 2019 Avril Lavigne song.
For her, the six-month, 4,270-kilometre adventure started out as a personal journey of healing, however she decided to use her trek reach out to other survivors of sexual assault as well.
As well, Kroeker decided to raise money for the work of WAVAW and the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.
“It’s important to support survivors because I know that not all survivors have support or know how to access support and that is heartbreaking,” she said. “I want to support SOWINS because I still consider Penticton to be home town, it’s still close to my heart and the work they do is so vital for so many people.”
For SOWINS executive director Danielle Goulden, what Kroeker is doing goes above and beyond.
“It’s fantastic, young women like Alyssa, survivors who are taking the initiative to raise awareness and education for the community, not just our community but nationally and internationally. Initiatives like this really have the capacity to just really, really open peoples’ eyes to some of these issues, it’s incredibly inspiring,” said Goulden. “We’re incredibly honoured, incredibly honoured to be part of this.”
Kroeker will begin the hike at the southern most terminus of the PCT at the California-Mexican border finishing at the trail’s end in Manning Park.
About starting her journey on Saturday, March 26, she said: “I want to create a version of myself that I am proud of. I want to strengthen the qualities I have to the point where they can never be taken from me again. Resilience, passion, laughter, fun, happiness, my joy of the world and of life.
“I’d also like to gain the qualities that I admire in people around me and be truly proud of myself and finally, and most importantly, take back my power that I felt was taken from me.”
Kroeker’s journey can be followed on her website: www.thebcbackpacker.com where donations to her cause can be made.