It takes a community to support a refugee family.
Shannon and Claude Ferlizza, owners of Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland, heeded the call in November 2022 and hired Ukrainian pastry chef Andrii Murat.
“Although it was our slow season, we hired anyway because of our sympathy to their people. Since he’s been here his English has improved and our guests enjoy the European baking,” said Shannon Ferlizza in an email, which noted Claude is an Italian immigrant and empathized with the Murat family’s struggles.
Claude is now helping his new chef put together the pieces to launch his own bakery in Summerland.
Also helping the cause are Mike and Pat Wand from Penticton, who came up with a $5,000 donation to the Murat family.
Pat Wand raised the money through the weekly bottle drives she’s been hosting for years to support local charities.
“The family was astounded with this and calls Canada magical as people are helping with their dream,” added Shannon Ferlizza.
She and Claude purchased Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in 1997 and opened it in 1998 after a year of renovations to the property, on which the first house was built in 1916 by Alfred Biagioni.