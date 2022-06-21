To help celebrate the twice-postponed return of Ironman Canada to Penticton, organizers have put out a call to artists interested in commemorating the event with a mural.
A jury will select the winning design, which will be applied to the west wall of the visitor information building near the Peach on the Beach. The chosen artist will receive $4,000 for their efforts thanks to a provincial grant.
The chosen artwork for the mural will be photographed and reproduced as a graphic on the exterior wall surface. It will be divided into four panels representing four major themes: swim, bike, run and community/volunteerism.
This competition is open to local, national and international artists. For the full application details and requirements, download the application form at www.penticton.ca/ironman.