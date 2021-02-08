Scientific instruments buried deep in the Perpetual Slide on Trout Creek have turned up little evidence of ground movement, but recent watermain breaks in the area suggest otherwise, Summerland council heard Monday.
The slide is happening on a steep, silty slope rising approximately 125 metres from Trout Creek near the Summerland Golf and Country Club, roughly six kilometres upstream from Okanagan Lake.
Since 2018, engineering firm Golder has been monitoring movement of the slope – failure of which could dam Trout Creek and have catastrophic consequences – using equipment placed in four boreholes at the top of the slope as deep as 33 metres.
To date, the sensors have detected a total of less than 10 millimetres of movement, according to Golder engineer Carlin Horkoff.
“The movement is not swift; it is quite slow,” he said.
Other data collected as part of the study showed no correlation between groundwater pressure and slope movement, added Horkoff.
However, he noted the results don’t offer a definitive picture of the slide, because there could have been movement in other places not captured by the sensors, or the sensors themselves could have moved with the ground.
Golder, which was hired to help with land-use decisions related to the slide as opposed
to disaster modelling or planning, recommended halting the borehole monitoring program and relying instead on visual observations unless a new concern emerges. The company also recommended simply sticking with safety precautions in place now, such as a 50-metre setback around the top of the slope.
“Honestly, I believe that trying to mitigate something like this would be very difficult and very costly, so I think… planning around it is your best option here,” said Golder engineer Glen Rutherford.
Council will begin that process soon when it considers options for replacing watermains in the Canyon View Road area directly above the slide site.
Kris Johnson, the district’s works director, said there were watermain breaks nearby in late December and early January, plus other recent signs of ongoing ground movement.
“Upslope we’re seeing areas that are potentially heaving… and some of the irrigation users have noticed they have almost simultaneous breaks at different points in their fields in the same day that are unexplained other than ground movement,” said Johnson.
“So, there’s obviously something here.”
Johnson also expects to report back to council soon with new visual data collected by a drone following the recent watermain breaks and with a cost estimate for a service that can monitor slope movement using satellites.
A report prepared by Golder in 2015 warned there could be a steep price to pay if the slope does let go suddenly.
“It is not possible to predict if or when a significant slide may occur at this site. If one did occur, there is potential for the slide material to block off streamflow in Trout Creek. Depending on the size of the slide and volume of material plugging the canyon, a natural dam would form and it would begin impounding stream flow,” the report stated.
“The resulting scenario could lead to a dam breach failure and there could be an extreme hazard to downstream people, infrastructure, environmental values and cultural values.”
According to a previous staff report to council, the slide is believed to have begun sometime between 1914 and 1917 when agricultural irrigation was introduced to the area. A study conducted in 2015 estimated the slide has dumped roughly 15,000 cubic metres of sediment into the creek since 1970.