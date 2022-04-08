The number of people with COVID-19 being treated in Interior Health hospitals has risen from 63 last week to 70 on Thursday. Six patients are in critical care.
Provincewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have risen from 274 last week to 324, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
But the number of patients in intensive care wards has risen only slightly, from 35 to 38.
The government is now reporting hospitalizations, new cases and deaths due to COVID-19 on a weekly rather than daily basis.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said earlier this week she expected B.C. would see a rising number of hospitalizations until mid-May, based on modelling associated with what some jurisdictions are calling a sixth wave of COVID-19.
Henry also said that half the patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals are not there because of the disease; rather, the patient’s infected status was discovered during routine testing while in hospital.
Though hospitalizations have risen recently, they remain well below the pandemic peak of more than 1,000 in January. And the number of people being treated in intensive care has not risen as sharply as hospitalizations.
“Those rates have remained relatively low, and thankfully our low death rate remains that way as well,” Henry said.
As of midnight Thursday, the province has discontinued mandatory use of the BC Vaccine Card, which had been necessary to gain entry to indoor venues such as bars, restaurants, and casinos.