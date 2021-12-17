ALARM BOX

The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

7:07 a.m. Industrial Avenue. Motor-vehicle incident.

10:12 a.m. Winnipeg Street. Medical first response.

12:08 p.m. 70th Avenue, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.

12:10 p.m. China Creek Road, Princeton. Assist other agency.

1:02 p.m. Main Street. Medical first response.

2:41 p.m. Main Street. Medical first response.

2:45 p.m. Manuels Canyon Road, Osoyoos. Car fire.

3:17 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Alarm.

5:04 p.m. Wade Avenue. Motor-vehicle incident.

5:15 p.m. Winnipeg Street. Medical first response.

7:08 p.m. Skaha Lake Road. Medical first response.

8:16 p.m. Winnipeg Street. Medical first response.

8:33 p.m. Main Street.. Minor fire.

9 p.m. Chase Avenue. Medical first response.