It seems the age-old debate over the best brand of trucks has been settled by the District of Summerland.
From now through Jan. 11, the district is accepting bids from dealers to supply five new pickup trucks, all of which must be Fords.
“We have mostly Ford trucks in the fleet at this time and we are trying to increase our availability of the trucks to ensure we have as many replacement parts on hand for quick repairs,” explained Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, in an email.
“The idea was we could have most parts on hand without having three different brands of each part. There are plenty of trucks in our fleet and we like to be able to keep them on the roads at all times (including weekends and holidays when many breakdowns do occur).”
Here's the kicker: The five new Fords will replace five old Chevrolets, the two newest of which were manufactured in 1998 and have nearly 500,000 kilometres between them, while the oldest two were built in 1992 and have nearly 700,000 km between them.
The district is offering to trade in the old Chevs to offset the purchase price of the new Fords. The new trucks must be delivered by June.
Approximately half of the District of Summerland’s annual greenhouse gas emissions arise from burning diesel and gasoline, according to the local government’s 2021 Corporate Energy and Emissions Management Plan.
The plan recommends the district switch to electric vehicles where possible, but also acknowledges there are limited green options to replace its workhorse gasoline-powered trucks.