Seven chambers of commerce across the Okanagan, from Osoyoos to Armstrong, have joined forces on a major shop-local initiative.
Focused on reinforcing the value of shopping local, the local business associations have partnered with community leaders on a multi-media campaign asking everyone to Show Local Some Love by exploring and experiencing all that the Valley has to offer.
The campaign acknowledges that consumers can make purchases with a click of a button but that doesn’t help local small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy. The campaign sends a strong message about the increasingly well-recognized benefits of supporting local businesses while showcasing some of the unique business and services we have in the Okanagan.
More information including links to local business directories and profiles of local businesses, is available at www.okanaganwegotthis.com