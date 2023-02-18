Many Hats

This photo appeared on Page 1 of the weekend edition of The Penticton Herald on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

 Submitted

Kim Palmer, Vince Galea and Jason Lane, from left, are shown in a scene from “Screwball Comedy,” the latest Many Hats Theatre Co. production now playing at The Cannery Stage in Penticton through March 5. The Norm Foster comedy pays homage to the films of Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn from the 1940s.

