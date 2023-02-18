Kim Palmer, Vince Galea and Jason Lane, from left, are shown in a scene from “Screwball Comedy,” the latest Many Hats Theatre Co. production now playing at The Cannery Stage in Penticton through March 5. The Norm Foster comedy pays homage to the films of Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn from the 1940s.
Most Popular
Articles
- Summerland fires back at ex-manager
- Oliver plaza scrapped after costs double
- City demolishing own rental homes
- Letters to the Editor (4): Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- Montrealer guilty of collecting child porn, hiding out in B.C.
- WestJet relaunching Penticton-Edmonton route
- 'Drinkwater' debuts Friday on Amazon streaming service
- 'Vintage' motel listed for $6M
- $200K for a fire hydrant?
- Tolko demolition another loss for Kelowna's local history
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Screwball Comedy
- Vees beat Bucks 8-2
- Rap, teaching and community the focus for Moosonee musician
- Haya Jumaa switches gears to coaching at Canada Games while pregnant
- Ontario man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in death of grandmother: OPP
- Blue Jays starter Berrios working on mechanical adjustments after inconsistent season