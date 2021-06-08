Meals are on Makayla Goranson for the next year.
The 18-year-old Penticton woman on Tuesday was crowned the winner of the Safeway My NHL Family Contest with a grand prize of $14,000 worth of gift cards from the retailer meant to cover her groceries for a year.
“I found out about two weeks ago that I had won, and I honestly didn’t believe it. I didn’t think it was real,” she said in an interview after picking up her prize.
“I was in shock and honestly didn’t believe it until 20 minutes ago. This store is where I usually do my groceries and I had no clue I was the winner until I got the email a couple of weeks ago.
“This is an awesome opportunity, and I still can’t believe this has happened to me.”
The timing couldn’t be better for Goranson, who recently moved in with her mill-worker boyfriend.
“He works really hard.… I call him a garburator because he really likes to eat,” she said with a smile. “This is perfect.”
Safeway parent company Sobeys is the official grocery store of the NHL and launched the eight-week promotion to coincide with the start of the playoffs. The contest was open to customers across western Canada who swiped their Air Miles card in store or entered online.
“Our company is partnered with many of the NHL teams across Canada,” noted Penticton Safeway store manager Ryan Shannon.
“It was awesome to offer an opportunity to have a young local lady like Makayla win this awesome prize.”
There were 200 secondary prizes of $50 in gift certificates.