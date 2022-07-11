Tuesday, July 12
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), gallery open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre: line dance, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (G, 87 minutes); “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes); “Jurassic World: Dominion (PG, 147 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes), “Thor: Love and Thunder,” (PG, 120 minutes); “Where the Crawdads Sing,” (PG, 125 minutes). For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, July 13
• Tim Hortons Camp Day at all stores in the South Okanagan, all proceeds from coffee/ice drinks for the day will be doanted to help send local kids to camp, donations will also be accepted, support the cause by purchasing Camp Day socks and bracelets or purchasing a raffle ticket
• Lennie Gallant, winner of Canadian Folk Artist of the Year and ECMA Entertainer of the Year, with his three-piece band at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Summerland Arts Council presents Music in the Park with Rebel Luv (classic rock), 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Park
• Restore Penticton Creek walking tour, 6-7:30 p.m., begins at the Kokanee statue on Backstreet Blvd.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre: line dance, 10:15 a.m., belly dancing, 3:15 p.m.
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park in Naramata, 4-7 p.m.
• Auditions for The Rocky Horror Picture Show, presented by Cat’s Paw Productions, The Tempest Theatre, 5:30-9:30 p.m., email to book your time: catspawproductionssociety@gmail.com
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, general meeting, 7:30 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (G, 87 minutes), Wednesday and Thursday only; “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes), Friday-Sunday
Thursday, July 14
• Outdoor Movie on the Barley Mill patio, Grease Sing-A-Long, 9:30 p.m., by $10 donaton to BGC Canada, full menu, beverages and popcorn available
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre: chair dance, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 11 a.m.,line dance, 1 p.m.
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 (adults, includes GST), $25 (seniors and students), to purchase tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, July 15
• Comedian Alex Mackenzie in concert at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., $15 for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Juno Award winners Big Little Lions at The Grist Mill Gardens in Keremeos, 7 p.m., $20, for tickets: oldgristmill.ca
• Summerland Singers and Players “Murder on the Rails: The Case of the Sunken Rum,” on Kettle Valley Railway, 4 p.m., $64, includes buffet dinner, for tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org or call 250-494-8422
• Gord McLaren performs at The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre: open eight-ball tournament, 9 a.m., line dance, 1 p.m.
• Decade Dance at Penticton Elks Lodge, 7-11 p.m., ticketed event
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., starring Jamie Eberle, Melissa Kuse and Martin Pedersen, for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Week No. 1: Royal Canadian Legion in Princeton, karaoke contest, 7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday mornings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
Saturday, July 16
• Premier Men’s Soccer League action, Okanagan Football Club (Kelowna) vs Penticton Pinnacles, 2 p.m. at King’s Park
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., directed by Rob McCaffery, to purchase tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Penticton Speedway, King of the Hill featuring hit-2-pass, street stocks, hornets, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m.
• Gord McLaren performs at The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Quilting retreat at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18 outside Blenz Coffee on Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association, free bike valet provided by Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., music with The Shindigger, 6:30 p.m.
• Restore Penticton Creek walking tour, 11 a..m.-12:30 p.m., begins at the Kokanee statue on Backstreet Blvd.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland is operating again this season, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
Sunday, July 17
• Summerland Singers and Players “Murder on the Rails: The Case of the Sunken Rum,” on Kettle Valley Railway, 4 p.m., $64, includes buffet dinner, for tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org or call 250-494-8422
• Peach City Classic triathlon, 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike, 10 km run, begins at 7 a.m. at Rotary Park
• Maven the Raven and Dorian Goodwin, live in the backyard of the Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Summerland Rotary Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street
• “Off the Grid,” by John Spurway, presented by The Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., $28 (adults, includes GST), seniors/student pricing available, tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, dog races, last man standing, 2 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub