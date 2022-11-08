Construction was due to start Tuesday on the next phase of improvements to Pioneer Park in Kaleden.
The work, slated to run through next week, will involve the replacement of the aging septic system infrastructure and the removal of the concrete pad adjacent to the washroom building, according to a press release from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Areas impacted by the concrete pad removal will be cordoned off for the next several months in preparation for the 2023 construction phase. That next phase is expected to begin in the spring and will focus on upgrades to the pathway and improved accessibility measures.
“Upgrading amenities and improving accessibility are important steps to ensuring the community can enjoy Pioneer Park for years to come,” said Subrina Monteith, the RDOS director for Area I.