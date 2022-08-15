Local seniors ages 55 and up are invited to submit works for the upcoming Aging Well exhibit at Leir House.
Presented by the Penticton & District Community Arts Council, the exhibit invites senior artists to express what aging well means to them and provides an opportunity to reflect on their past as well as their vision for the future. All mediums are welcome and artists can submit write-ups to be displayed with their pieces.
To apply, email a clear image of your work or something representative of it to administrator@pentictonartscouncil.com with Aging Well in the subject line along with any special requirements.
Artists will be accepted until all spaces are filled. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. The exhibit will run Sept. 8 through Oct. 1.
For more information, visit www.pentictonartscouncil.com.