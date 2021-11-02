A major cleanup effort is being planned for the Similkameen community of Hedley.
The one-day campaign, aimed at clearing away derelict vehicles, sheds and refuse on Crown land surrounding the homes of Hedley residents, is tentatively set for next spring.
First, though, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is hosting a public information meeting on Nov. 10, 5-7:30 p.m., at the Hedley Community Club, to firm up its plans.
“The RDOS heard from Hedley residents that they want to see a cleaner community. This summer, regional district staff mapped and identified the scope of the waste and worked with the provincial government and RCMP on the best approach for a one-time removal and disposal,” Tim Roberts, the RDOS director for Area G (rural Keremeos/Hedley), said in a press release.
“The RDOS is now looking for feedback from the community on whether to proceed with the cleanup next spring.”
The meeting will include RDOS staff presentations at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Attendees will have to comply with all public health orders.
A feedback survey is also being sent to residents and property owners via regular mail. The survey can be returned by mail or dropped off at the Hedley Improvement District office located at 825 Scott Ave., adjacent to the Hedley Volunteer Fire Department.