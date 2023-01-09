More than a year after she was injured in a rear-ender on the Channel Parkway, an Oliver woman is still fighting to have treatment expenses reimbursed through the Insurance Corporation of B.C. under its new no-fault scheme.
As of May 2021, ICBC switched to a no-fault system under which all drivers involved in a crash receive the same benefits, regardless of who was at fault.
Crucially, the change also removed drivers’ ability to sue ICBC and other drivers – except in certain cases involving criminality – and did away with lump-sum payments, leaving people like Twyla Woloshyn heavily dependent on ICBC for ongoing care.
Woloshyn was injured Dec. 1, 2021, when her SUV was struck from behind by another driver while stopped for a light at Channel Parkway and Skaha Lake Road. She suffered injuries to her back, neck and arms.
Her treatment plan from ICBC consisted of an initial round of massage therapy in 2021, for which she’s still seeking reimbursement. It continued with more massage therapy, plus acupuncture and chiropractic sessions, payment for which is also outstanding.
Woloshyn said ICBC is dragging its feet on reimbursement because it insists she use registered massage therapists who are certified in B.C. and are approved to do ICBC assessments. The problem, she discovered, is such professionals are in short supply and don’t seem to want to do business with ICBC.
One such massage therapist in Penticton told her the clinic no longer deals with ICBC as a result of past problems, while another in Summerland insisted on payment upfront because of delays in getting reimbursed by ICBC.
She decided to work with the professional in Summerland anyway because she needed care and estimates she’s out of pocket about $2,000 at the moment, while the pain and lack of mobility in one of her arms has returned as she awaits certainty around her ongoing treatment.
Woloshyn offered to tell her story on behalf of the Trial Lawyers Association of B.C., which is running a “No to No Fault” campaign.
“I just feel for people who are permanently damaged (in crashes). Who’s going to be going to bat for them?“ she said.
Greg Phillips, a Nanaimo lawyer and vice-president of TLABC, estimated his office averages 10 calls per week from people like Woloshyn.
“It’s still very much the old ICBC and all the horror stories that go along with that, but now, of course, when people give us a call to give them a hand, we’re not able to. People are, unfortunately, left out in the wind.”
And the new system is not only more unwieldy, he continued, but less flexible.
“The new system tends to treat people as if they fit into nice categories or boxes. It doesn’t actually reflect their real losses or their real needs,” explained Phillips.
“Under the old system, if you printed out all of the laws and regulations, it was about 120 pages. Under the new system, it’s approaching 400 pages, so we end up in a situation where people aren't allowed to go out and get legal help, despite this being a significantly more complex system to navigate."
Trial lawyers do, however, stand to be among the biggest losers in the shift to no-fault insurance, which is ostensibly aimed at driving down costs at ICBC.
In advance of the switch, ICBC revealed it annually spent approximately $170 million on lawyers and paid out about $4 billion in settlements – with about one-third of those payouts going to legal fees and expenses.
However, those fees support 24,000 people who work in B.C. law offices, according to TLABC, which estimates 4,000 to 10,000 jobs – primarily legal assistant work performed by women – could be lost when the final cases under the old system have finally made their way through court.
“What we’ve been telling people is about the best thing you can do is call your MLA and share your story,” said Phillips. “This has been around long enough now that everybody has somebody in their life who has been affected by these changes.”