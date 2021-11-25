Interior Health has declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreak at Village by the Station log-term care home in Penticton, where new cases of the illness declined last week.
There were 15 new cases recorded in Penticton the week of Nov. 14-20, down from 18 the previous week, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
There were just three new cases in Oliver-Osoyoos, down from four the previous week, while Keremeos saw two new cases, the same as a week prior. Conversely, there were 14 new cases in Summerland last week, up from seven.
To the north, Vernon recorded 44 new cases, down
from 75 the previous week, while the Central Okanagan saw 140 new cases, down from 227.
Across the entire Interior Health region, the incidence of COVID-19 has fallen from 96 cases per 100,000 of population two weeks ago to 63 cases per 100,000 of population last week.
Each of the four other main heath regions also experienced declines in the incidence of COVID-19, the BC Centre for Disease Control says in its most recent situation report, published Wednesday.
“Provincial COVID-19 incidence continues to decline; hospital admissions decrease, ICU admissions and deaths stable,” the agency says in its summary of the current state of the pandemic.
Whether people are vaccinated remains the most significant predictor in terms of their chance of catching COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization for treatment of the disease, the BC CDC says.
Unvaccinated people have a 16 times greater chance than vaccinated people of being hospitalized for COVID-19, the agency says. Many of those who are fully vaccinated yet still require hospitalization after testing positive for COVID-19 are aged 80 or older as the efficacy of immunization can be less for people in this age group, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said.
As of Tuesday, 88% of Penticton and Summerland residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, matching the provincial average of 88%
The total stood at 91% in Oliver-Osoyoos and 83% in Keremeos.
Meanwhile, the outbreak at Village by the Station, was declared over as of late Wednesday by Interior Health.
Since it was declared in early October, the outbreak resulted in 41 infections – 27 residents and 14 staff members – and claimed three lives.
It marked the third – and most serious – outbreak at Village by the Station since the start of the pandemic.
Outbreaks are declared over when 28 days – two COVID-19 incubation periods – have passed with no new infections.
With files from the Kelowna Daily Courier