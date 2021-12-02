Penticton tied a Canadian record Wednesday for the warmest daytime temperature ever recorded during December.
The high of 22.5 C matched a mark set on Dec. 3, 1982, in Hamilton, Ont., according to Environment Canada.
Penticton, which was the warmest place in the country Wednesday, also more than doubled its own record for Dec. 1, which was 11.1 C and set in 1941.
Osoyoos also set a new record Wednesday with a high of 18.1 C, as did Summerland at 20.7 C, Kelowna at 17.8 C and Vernon at 17.5 C.
The unseasonably high temperatures were a result of a series of atmospheric rivers that rolled across the Pacific Ocean and pummelled B.C. with rain over the past few weeks.
Daytime highs around the region are forecast to return to more seasonal values around the freezing mark for the foreseeable future.