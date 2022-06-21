BC Transit has tweaked its summer schedules for Naramata and Penticton.
The agency has announced it will extend service by one hour on Route 16, which runs from lake to lake on Sundays only. The change, which will be in effect June 27 through Sept. 5, will see the service run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The other planned change is on Route 10, which runs from Naramata to Penticton.
One additional mid-day trip leaving Penticton at 9:20 a.m. has been added to the schedule from July 2 through Aug. 31. Once the change takes effect, it will mean five trips each weekday from Naramata to Penticton.
For more information on schedules and fares, visit bctransit.com/South-Okanagan-Similkameen.