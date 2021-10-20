Penticton’s old bus barn has been given new life as an indoor pickleball facility.
City council at its meeting Tuesday voted unanimously to grant a $3,500-a-month lease to the Peach City Indoor Pickeball Club to use the building from Nov. 1 to May 1 through 2023.
The building also serves as the city’s Emergency Support Services reception centre, meaning it’s unavailable for other uses from May through October.
The space is big enough for two courts and the club intends to run games seven days a week, divided into five two-hour sessions daily.
The lease value was determined by an independent appraiser.