Police are hunting for a suspect after an employee at an Oliver shop was allegedly assaulted by a shoplifter.
The Oliver RCMP detachment has released a photo of the woman in hopes of identifying her.
Police say she entered a store on the 5000 block of Main Street on March 17 and tried to leave with unpaid merchandise.
“Upon the woman being approached by a store employee, the woman dropped the items and assaulted the employee before leaving,” said RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“The Oliver RCMP is hoping someone in the community is able to identify the woman who was captured on video surveillance.
The suspect is described as an Indigenous female, 25 to 35 years of age, with long, dark hair. She was wearing a black hoodie with yellow lettering, black leggings and orange-and-black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oliver RCMP detachment at 250-498-3422.