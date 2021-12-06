Opportunistic thieves have been targeting Penticton mailboxes in an effort to capitalize on other people’s Christmas spirit.
Police say the rash of thefts is believed to have begun Nov. 21 and has included mailboxes at: Kendall Crescent and Ridgedale Avenue; 650 Duncan Ave. W.; Braid Street and Eckhardt Avenue West; and Maccleave Avenue and Woodlands Drive.
“We’re actively investigating these thefts, and in the meantime want to encourage the public to attend in person at their local post office to make sure their letters are delivered. If one must use one of the community drop-off mailboxes, they should consider doing so during the week, and earlier in the day on weekdays. This way, their mail won’t be left inside the box over a weekend,” said Grandy.
“We’re also asking the public if they should have any available CCTV which may have captured mailboxes in the locations above to contact us.”
If observe suspicious activity in progress at a mailbox, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.