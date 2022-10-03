Illness has forced Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band to cancel six upcoming shows, including one set for Oct. 9 in Penticton.
Starr, 82, cancelled a pair of weekend shows, before revealing Monday he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon,” the South Okanagan Events Centre said in a press release.
Customers who purchased tickets with a credit card will have the ticket price and the per-ticket fee automatically reversed beginning Wednesday. Refunds can take between five and 12 business days.
Customers who purchased tickets with cash or debit cards must attend in person at the SOEC box office to get a refund.