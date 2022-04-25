A few more details are trickling out about a plan to build 34 new child-care spaces at Columbia Elementary School.
Funding for School District 67 to open the new spaces, which will include before- and after-school care, was announced last week by the B.C. government.
The district revealed Monday it will be purchasing modular buildings and partnering with Leapin Lizards Daycare on the project. Leapin Lizards already offers services at three local schools, including Columbia.
“It is too early to provide an anticipated timeline” for when the new child-care centre will open, the district said in a press release.
Last week’s funding announcement included a separate commitment to build a new 76-space child-care facility somewhere on the grounds of Penticton Regional Hospital.