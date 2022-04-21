All aboard!
The new 1.5-kilometre board walk at the Osoyoos Desert Centre officially opens to the public this weekend.
The centre, which gives people an up-close look at one of Canada’s rarest ecosystems, received an $835,000 provincial grant last year to replace the boardwalk.
Beginning this Saturday, April 23, the centre will be open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through October.
The first 100 people on the boardwalk Saturday will receive a free beverage cooler, while kids’ face painting will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
The centre is located just north of Osoyoos at 14580 146th Ave. For more information, visit www.desert.org.