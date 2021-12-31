Michou Szabo of Penticton took this photo she named “Icelation” on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Skaha Lake Park.
Most Popular
Articles
- Happy ending: boy reunited with his mother
- Wild chase leads to even wilder story in court
- Farewells 2021
- RCMP requests public assistance locating child after parental abduction
- UPDATE: Bike shop owner has history with police
- B.C. reports 2,046 new COVID-19 infections with high demand for tests
- Vees sign goalie Carter Serhyenko from WHL
- Summerland is Ford country
- Outpouring of support for struck Vernon woman
- No rush to start ‘critical’ supportive housing project
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.