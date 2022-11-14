One of Penticton’s most touching holiday traditions is returning for a seventh year.
Known as the V2A Project – a nod to the city’s postal code – the Lieskovsky family spends hours each year creating clay Christmas tree ornaments that it sells by donation with all proceeds going to the local Salvation Army to assist its homeless outreach work.
To date, the effort has raised more than $20,000 for the cause.
In keeping with previous versions, this year’s ornaments are made from recycled and donated materials, so each one is completely unique, just like the people they represent.
Starting with the Penticton Art Walk on Nov. 19, a limited supply of ornaments will be available while supplies last.
House-shaped ornaments will be sold at Leir House for a minimum $10 donation and round ornaments for a minimum $5 donation will be available at The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street.