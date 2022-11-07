The price of a benchmark single-family home in the Central Okanagan remained slightly below $1 million for the second consecutive month in October, according to the Association of Interior Realtors.
That benchmark home – featuring “typical” assets that the association views as a more accurate indicator than pure averages – fetched $997,000 in October.
That was up from $982,000 in September, but represented only the second time the figure dropped below the $1-million mark since November 2021.
“Unlike the last two years or so where we saw buyers’ and sellers’ expectations drastically unaligned from each other, a shift from the frenzy earlier this year coupled with the winter seasonal slowdown is bringing some equilibrium to the market amidst rising interest rates,” said association president Lyndi Cruickshank in a press release.
“Motivated buyers’ and sellers’ expectations are able to come closer together, resulting in a much more positive home buying and selling experience.”
The price of a single-family home in the South Okanagan shrunk from $780,000 in September to $747,000 last month, while the same house in the North Okanagan saw its value decline from $732,000 to $722,000.
Across the Okanagan as a whole, 530 residential properties worth a total of $413 million changed hands last month, down from 555 properties worth $477 million in September. Meanwhile, there were a total of 3,505 active listings across the Okanagan in October, down from 3,644 in September.
“It’s nice to see active listings starting to build back up again,” said Cruickshank, “however, we are not quite out of what is considered a seller’s market and into a balanced market,” said Cruickshank.
Benchmark prices for Okanagan homes in October 2022 with month-over-month % change
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $747K (-4%)
Townhouse: $547K (-1%)
Condo/apartment: $439K (-1%)
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $997K (+2%)
Townhouse: $768K (-0.3%)
Condo/apartment: $491K (-5%)
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $722K (-1%)
Townhouse: $559K (-2%)
Condo/apartment: $307K (-5%)
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
* Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is viewed as a more accurate indicator than pure averages.