Four breweries based in Penticton picked up hardware at last weekend’s 2022 BC Beer Awards ceremony.
Judges picked the local winners from upwards of 120 entries into the industry-led awards program.
Abandoned Rail Brewing Co. took first place in the amber lager category with its Marzen.
Cannery Brewing won the fruit beer category with its Thornless blackberry porter.
Tin Whistle had the top spice beer for its One Piece Wonder.
And finally, Slackwater Brewing picked up awards for best tap handle design and best packaging for its Lo-Tide Lager.