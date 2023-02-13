In celebration of Heritage Week 2022 the Penticton Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society invites you to explore your community’s history and learn more about the importance of local heritage.
Members of the OHS branch will be joined by partners, the South Okanagan Genealogical Society, the Penticton & District Stamp Club and SS Sicamous Society and Kettle Valley Model Train Club to celebrate cultural heritage at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
There will be historical books for sale, pictorial displays, and artifacts from private collections as well as a small KVR model train display.
Hours: Saturday February 18 (9:30-5:30) , Sunday February 19th (11:00-5:00) and Family Day Monday February 20th (11:00-5:00).