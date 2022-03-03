A building permit for the third and final tower in a long-running Skaha Lake Road redevelopment project has sent Penticton’s annual construction value soaring.
Month-end figures released this week show staff at city hall issued 112 permits for work valued at $49.1 million through the first two months of 2022, compared to 154 permits worth $18.4 million in the same portion of 2021.
The biggest-ticket item in the February data is a building permit for a $32.7-million project at 3362 Skaha Lake Rd, which is home to the Skaha Towers. Plans approved by the city in 2016 showed the third and final phase of the project would feature a 14-storey tower and parkade.
Building permits for single-family homes have contributed $6.3 million to construction value so far this year.