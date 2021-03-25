The South and Central Okanagan’s two Conservative MPs say they supported an ill-fated motion at a party convention that would have recognized the reality of climate change.
And while the motion was narrowly defeated, Dan Albas and Tracy Gray both say that doesn’t detract from the Conservatives’ intention to present “real and comprehensive” strategies to address climate change.
“I spoke in support of the motion at the convention,” Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, said in an email Tuesday.
“Our leader, Erin O’Toole, has been very clear — climate change is real and the debate is over,” Albas said.
“The Conservative party will have a real and comprehensive climate plan to present to Canadians.”
Gray, the newly-elected MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, said in an email: “We are working on a real and comprehensive plan to lower emissions which will not penalize everyday citizens with higher costs.”
Last weekend, delegates to a Conservative policy convention voted 55% against a resolution that would have included the line “climate change is real” in the party’s official policy document.
The governing Liberals swiftly jumped on the vote to attack the Conservatives.
O’Toole on Tuesday brushed off the idea that the delegates’ vote should colour Canadians’ opinion of his party. He said he’s the leader, and he and his caucus agree they need to take action to address climate change.
O’Toole said the Conservatives will present a plan to tackle climate change, without a federal carbon tax, before the next election.
Albas, who is from Penticton originally, has represented Central Okanagan-Similkameen Nicola since 2015. The riding includes Summerland, Keremeos, Hedley, Olalla and Princeton.
South Okanagan-West Kootenay Conservative candidate Helena Konanz praised her party for welcoming dialogue on the issue.
“I respect the Conservative party for having this discussion open to the public from a grass roots level. This is a truly
democratic process,” Konanz said in an email.
“The Conservative party policy declaration already has climate change listed three times within it. Erin O’Toole has recognized climate change is an important issue to Canadians, and Conservatives will come up with a better plan to address it, one that doesn’t punish Canadians by driving up the price of gasoline and groceries.”