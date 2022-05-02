The Penticton RCMP remain at the scene of a house that caught fire under suspicious circumstances.
On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 9:45 p.m., Penticton RCMP responded to the 700 block of Westminster Avenue W, to assist the Penticton Fire Department with a residential fire. All occupants managed to escape the residence unharmed prior to the fire being extinguished.
“We are treating this fire as suspicious”, states Sgt Scott Hanry, Commander of the Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section. “Our officers will remain on scene while we conduct an investigation into the cause and origin of this fire and ask that anyone with information regarding this fire please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300”.