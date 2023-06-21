Hedley’s main street was crowded with people and vendors as the community celebrated its 125th birthday this past weekend.
For most of those exploring the town, visiting the museum, looking for mementos, and eating delicious food, there was an abundance of joy and excitement.
Some returning after years away experienced a palpable sense of nostalgia. The community has a rich and colourful history that oldtimers and newcomers are eager to preserve.
The celebration began with a wine and cheese event Friday evening, followed Saturday morning by the community’s best parade in many years. Led by Hedley’s Fire Department and a Princeton police cruiser, there were approximately 30 entrants.
Dancing ladies in colourful old time dresses and bonnets were a crowd favourite. Rousing music by members of the Vancouver Traveling Band added to the festive atmosphere.
The newly-minted Hedley Relics Car Club had a number of shiny well-groomed entries. Not so shiny were two tractors driven by Stirling Creek ranch hand Trevor Nolin and his son Hunter. These are working tractors and the 1942 Ford ran as smoothly as though it had just rolled out of the factory.
The 1940 McCormick is rugged and powerful but showing its age. Outhouses on wheels drew much comment and speculation. At the end of the long line were two riders on horses.
Food was on the minds of many revellers. All 84 tickets for the Saturday night dinner had been quickly snapped up and procrastinators had to visit a street vendor or the Hedley Country market. Dinner was prepared by a caterer and served by volunteers.
Due to the numbers, volunteers needed to operate in high gear and were exhausted when all guests had been served and the clean up completed.
After dinner the crowd moved to the community hall for the Hedley Ambassador speech contest. Speeches focused on life as experienced 125 years ago. Dressed in attire common at that time, Margaret Skaar, age 81 won first place. Her speech was about a woman who emigrated from Britain to B.C. with her two young children many years ago. She now has the distinction of being a Hedley ambassador.
After the speeches, chairs were moved and people danced to music provided by the “Howling Coyotes”.
Sunday morning the food servers rose early to offer the Hedley Centre’s popular pancake breakfast. Those who planned to attend a special service in Hedley’s little church at 9:30 a.m. arrived early and were fed promptly. Sleeping in turned out to be a bad idea. Demand was so strong, breakfast was still being served at noon.
In one-to-one conversations, several individuals talked about experiences with the mine.
Sisters Sheila Maurer and Sandra Hemrick, had moved with their parents to Hedley in 1943. Their father, Lawrence Smillie served as mine manager until 1955 when the gold petered out and he shut down the mine.
Carl Lofroth recalled living as a child with his parents at Central, the halfway switching point high on the tram line. His father regulated the ore cars hauling ore to the stamp mill below.
Now in his senior years, Carl still has vivid memories.
An Upper Similkameen Indian Band cultural event at their headquarters featured exuberant children in colourful regalia dancing to the beat of a booming drum.
Free bannock enticed many visitors to indulge. The atmosphere was congenial and welcoming.
Final item on the very full weekend was the eagerly awaited outhouse races.
Six entrants lined up on Daly Avenue for the approximately 100 meter mad dash to the finish line at the museum. Those pushing the outhouses displayed amazing gusto and there were many cheers and laughs.
At the end of the race riders pulled strenuously on a rope to ring the museum's big bell.
Ken Knutson expressed the sentiment of many when he said “there was magic.”
Primary organizers Terri-Jo Bratt and Cindy Regier were tired but ecstatic.
“A lot of dedicated volunteers made it a great success,” they agreed.