There will be no grace period for city taxpayers this year.
Mayor John Vassilaki put forward a motion at Tuesday night’s council meeting to waive the penalty for late payment of taxes for two months after the usual July 31 deadline. That would have effectively given people until Oct. 1 to pay their taxes without the 10% penalty.
“In short, our economic recovery continues to experience a notable gap between our present state and our preferred state. The motion I have brought forward today is intended to address this gap by giving those who require more time to get back on their feet the ability to do so without the pressure of pending tax deadlines bearing down on them,” said Vassilaki.
The motion was defeated 6-1 with Vassilaki casting the lone vote in favour. While others on council expressed support for the gesture, they questioned the cost to the city and fairness to those who pay taxes on time.
“We have to draw the line somewhere and the line is where all the other municipalities have the same line, and that is July 31,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.
Council did approve a two-month grace period for the 2020 tax year, but it arose as part of larger discussions about affordability in the early days of the pandemic.