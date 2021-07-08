The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

6:58 a.m. Robinson Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.

9:19 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:07 a.m. Black Sage Road, Osoyoos. Smoke.

11:41 a.m. Riddle Road, Penticton. Alarm.

11:58 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:10 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Line down.

4:10 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:19 p.m. Swallowbeck Avenue, Summerland. Burning complaint.

5:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:02 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Medical first response.

7:21 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:17 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Line down.

8:31 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

8:39 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

9:32 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.

10:37 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Burning complaint.

Thursday

2:08 a.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Minor fire.

3:15 a.m. Black Sage Road, Oliver. Alarm.

3:30 a.m. Harris Crescent, Summerland. Public service.

6:30 a.m. Kingfisher Drive, Penticton. Minor fire.

6:57 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.