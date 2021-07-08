The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
6:58 a.m. Robinson Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.
9:19 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:07 a.m. Black Sage Road, Osoyoos. Smoke.
11:41 a.m. Riddle Road, Penticton. Alarm.
11:58 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:10 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Line down.
4:10 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:19 p.m. Swallowbeck Avenue, Summerland. Burning complaint.
5:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:02 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Medical first response.
7:21 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:17 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Line down.
8:31 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
8:39 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
9:32 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
10:37 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Burning complaint.
Thursday
2:08 a.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Minor fire.
3:15 a.m. Black Sage Road, Oliver. Alarm.
3:30 a.m. Harris Crescent, Summerland. Public service.
6:30 a.m. Kingfisher Drive, Penticton. Minor fire.
6:57 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.