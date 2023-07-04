Salt Water Moon by Many Hats Theatre Co. opens on the Cannery Stage Thursday.
Written by one of Canada’s most revered playwrights, David French, it’s set in a tiny Newfoundland outport in 1926.
Josie Kay and Lucas Goulden — both making their debut on the Many Hats stage — are described by preview audiences as “absolutely charming” as the young lovers in this warm-hearted, nostalgic comedy.
Salt Water Moon runs July 6-30 with shows on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Salt Water Moon is directed by Andrew Knudsen who last month directed the Pen-Hi musical production of Chicago.
As usual, the opening night will feature a meet-and-greet reception immediately
following the final curtain with the new official winery sponsor: Hester Creek Wines. Free treats are available from Fergy at Honey Toast.
The Friday, July 7 reception will feature the delicious craft brews from Cannery Brewing and more goodies from Honey Toast.
Tickets are $28 and $25 and available online at: eventbrite.ca