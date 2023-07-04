Many Hats

Josie Kay and Lucas Goulden are pictured in Salt Water Moon.

Salt Water Moon by Many Hats Theatre Co. opens on the Cannery Stage Thursday.

Written by one of Canada’s most revered playwrights, David French, it’s set in a tiny Newfoundland outport in 1926.

Josie Kay and Lucas Goulden — both making their debut on the Many Hats stage — are described by preview audiences as “absolutely charming” as the young lovers in this warm-hearted, nostalgic comedy.

Salt Water Moon runs July 6-30 with shows on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Salt Water Moon is directed by Andrew Knudsen who last month directed the Pen-Hi musical production of Chicago.

As usual, the opening night will feature a meet-and-greet reception immediately

following the final curtain with the new official winery sponsor: Hester Creek Wines. Free treats are available from Fergy at Honey Toast.

The Friday, July 7 reception will feature the delicious craft brews from Cannery Brewing and more goodies from Honey Toast.

Tickets are $28 and $25 and available online at: eventbrite.ca