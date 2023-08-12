Police in Keremeos impounded 15 vehicles over the August holiday weekend, most due to excessive speeding.
RCMP conducted an enforcement blitz on highways throughout the South Okanagan and Similkameen. Officers were targeting enforcement actions at aggressive drivers with the aim of improving safety on Okanagan highways.
Of the 15 vehicles impounded, 12 were intercepted by police on Highway 3 between Manning Park and Princeton. One driver in Osoyoos was stopped for excessive speeding and was also found to be impaired by alcohol.
The driver received a 90-day driving suspension, a 30-day vehicle impoundment and $696 fine.
“Unfortunately, some have found themselves visiting a little longer than planned. It is difficult to find a rental vehicle and extend a hotel stay. Camping plans may have to be cancelled. This is not the way anyone wants to spend their weekend. Please slow down. Enjoy the area safely and as planned."
Exceeding posted speed limits by more than 40 km/h results in a minimum fine of $368 along with a seven-day impoundment of the vehicle.
Special to The Herald