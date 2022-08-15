The print edition of fall Penticton’s recreation guide has been resurrected after being put on hold – like so many other things, including recreation programs – during the pandemic.
“Now, we’re very excited to have a full fall schedule of activities and want to make sure everyone is aware of all the opportunities to get active and enjoy the recreational activities Penticton has to offer, said Cheryl Wiebe, the city’s recreation business supervisor, in a press release.
The fall schedule features a variety of programs, including aquatics, fitness classes, skating, drop-in sports, children’s programs and adult recreation. The guide is available to view online now at penticton.ca/recguide and will be available in hard copy by Friday, Aug. 19, at: the Penticton Community Centre, Okanagan College, Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre, OneSky Community Resources, Penticton Public Library, Penticton Art Gallery and BGC Okanagan.
Registration for programs opens Wednesday, Aug. 24, for residents, and Thursday, Aug. 25, for non-residents, and can be done online through the City’s website penticton.ca/register or by calling the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426, extension. 6.