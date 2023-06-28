Robyn Service’s class at Wilste Elementary School took on a new role over the past school year.
The pupils noticed that there were many items being thrown out that could be recycled. The “Green Team” was created to help educate other students and teachers about recycling and how we can all do a better job of recycling and reducing our daily waste.
A school assembly introduced the school to the idea and offered ways of reducing waste.
The students visited the landfill and the bottle return depot to learn first hand about waste and recycling.
Twice a week, the pupils visited all the classes in the school and collected their extra cardboard and packaging, as well as empty juice and milk cartons.
They squirrelled away the bottle return money to donate to a special “environmental” cause or organization to help give back and to take care of our Earth
In total, $500 was raised this year and students have decided to donate half of the funds to the Kt c’pelk’stim’ Hatchery and the other half to the South Okanagan Similkameen Alliance.
“We knew about the hatchery already. We raised salmon eggs and released them as fry this spring, and we learnt a little bit about the SOSA,” said teacher Robyn Service in an email.
“We thought that both organizations supported children to learn about real, tangible ways that they could help our local plant and animal species and felt that our money could help them continue to educate others about our unique South Okanagan ecosystem.”
As a bonus, the class was supported by Wiltse’s Parent Advisory Council which matched both donations.