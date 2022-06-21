Public not sold on Wiltse development
For nearly two hours on Monday night, Penticton city council listened to a litany of concerns about a proposed 700-home subdivision on the North Wiltse Block.
Eleven people made submissions at the two-hour public hearing, and all but one expressed reservations about the plan. Concerns revolved mainly around traffic, sprawl, wildfire risk and affordability.
The lone member of the public to speak in favour of the project urged council to approve it as a way to increase the overall stock of housing in Penticton.
The plan, which contemplates 475 multi-family homes, 183 single-family homes and 28 duplex units, requires zoning and Official Community Plan amendments. Council is due to vote on those approvals Tuesday night.
The developer’s plans call for a new collector road between Wiltse Boulevard and Partridge Drive, three crescent roads, several cul-de-sacs and two rear lanes. Neighbourhood parks, a park corridor and numerous wildlife trails and walkways are also included.
The new development would cover about a third of the 317-acre North Wiltse Block, which consists of two parcels at 850 Wiltse Blvd. and 160 Crow Pl.
The developer would pay 85% of the cost of extending water service to the site, plus 100% of all other infrastructure costs.
A second public hearing was staged Monday night concerning a plan to put up 84 townhomes in 10 separate buildings up to three storeys in height on the 3.6-acre site at 435 Green Ave. W.
That hearing ran for just 30 minutes and there were no comments from the public.
Council is due to vote on the required zoning and OCP amendments Tuesday night.