Penticton is enjoying its best year for construction activity since 2017, while Summerland is still below pre-pandemic levels.
Through the first half of 2021, staff at Penticton city hall issued 553 permits for work valued at $122 million. It marks the city’s best first half since 2017, when there were 545 permits issued worth $132.8 million.
Penticton is also well ahead of the 330 permits valued at $57.1 million that were issued in the first half of 2020 when the economy was battered by the pandemic.
Included in this year’s 553 permits were approvals for 385 new units of housing. Multi-family housing has contributed $54.9 million to total constriction value, followed by single-family housing at $35.6 million.
Meanwhile, staff at the District of Summerland in the first half of 2021 issued 113 permits for construction valued at $16.9 million.
That was up from 82 permits worth $13.5 million in the first half of 2020, but down from 120 approvals valued at $26 million in 2019.
“This activity has occurred despite record prices for lumber and other building materials occurring in the industry,” noted Brad Dollevoet, Summerland’s director of development, in a report to council this week.
“Once these prices start to fall, we can expect more applications being submitted.”