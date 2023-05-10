If a trend emerges that sees the term “natural gas” replaced with “fossil gas” to bring greater clarity to the origin of the fuel source, it won’t start in Oliver.
Council this week took no action on a request from a Whistler-based sustainable home design company to update its terminology in all official policy documents.
“This change would clarify that the subject is fossil fuel that we must urgently reduce,” states a letter from Edgar Dearden, CEO of GNAR Inc.
“Imagine hearing the term ‘natural gas’ for the very first time. What might it mean? Logically, one might assume it refers to any gas naturally emitted, such as oxygen produced by plants, carbon dioxide produced by animals, or radon produced by rocks,” wrote Dearden.
“However, the term ‘natural gas’ as you use it specifically refers to just one, methane, a product of anaerobic decomposition of organic matter. I am writing to express my concern that many residents of your municipality may not be aware that ‘natural gas’ is a fossil fuel.”
Dearden suggests calling methane a fossil gas, because fossil means “preserved from a past geologic age,” and the term “aptly describes the combustible gas obtained through hydraulic fracturing or ‘fracking’ from shale rock formations under the ground in Northern B.C.”
Dave Mattes was the only member of council to speak to the request, which was promptly turned down.
“I guess it’s a question of bottom-up or top-down,” said Mattes.
“Bottom-up being council starting first and trying to persuade the whole province and all of industry to change their terminology. Or top-down, being the people in the industry and provincial and federal government changing their terminology and us following suit. I prefer the second choice.”