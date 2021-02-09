UPDATE: Mia has been located safe and RCMP thank the public for its assistance.
***
Mounties are asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old Keremeos girl who’s believed to have fled the area with her 17-year-old boyfriend.
Mia Aiyana Holmes was last seen Feb. 8 and is believed to gone to the Lower Mainland in a 2004 Nissan Maxima sedan, four doors, blue in colour, with B.C. plate LC173M.
“Police and family are concerned for Ms. Holmes’s well-being. We do not believe any foul play is involved, or that Ms. Holmes is in imminent danger. However, we are wanting to locate and confirm her well-being,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
Holmes is described as Indigenous, five-foot-four, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-2500.
She’s believed to be travelling with her boyfriend, Noah Mountain, according to pleas for information posted on social media by both of their mothers.