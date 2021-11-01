Anyone needing emergency care in Keremeos outside the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, will have to seek help elsewhere.
As of Monday, those are the new operating hours for the emergency department at the South Similkameen Health Centre, according to Interior Health, which is citing “limited physician availability” for the change.
Interior Health recommends people needing emergency assistance call 911 or consider visiting hospitals in the neighbouring communities of Oliver, Princeton or Penticton.
People can also dial 811 to connect to HealthLink BC for advice.