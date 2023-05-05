It’s the kind of problem most groups can only dream about: a full membership with people still knocking at the door.
“What other adult sport in town has got 375 members and people lined up on a waiting list to not only join the club but to play? It’s going crazy,” said Dave Burgoyne, president of the Penticton Pickleball Club.
Founded in 2015 with 76 members, the club capped itself at 375 this season due to a lack of court time.
All six pickleball courts in Penticton are located at Robinson Garden at the South Main Seniors’ Drop-In Centre.
The club rents the courts for members’ use Monday through Saturday – there is also time set aside each day for public play – but only a maximum of 24 people can get on at any one time. Games start every two hours.
Membership costs $95 for the season and includes insurance, lessons for beginners, an online booking system and more – and the club’s not afraid to pay its own way.
Prior to the pandemic when there were just four courts at the facility, the club reached a deal with the city to contribute $50,000 to the construction of four new courts.
When the pandemic hit, the project was scrapped alongside most other capital works.
So, in 2021, the club advanced the $50,000 to the city, which added two of the four new courts, lifting the total to the current six.
“The city is great. We're working with them, it's in the plans for two more courts… for next year, but of course there’s budget approval in the fall and things like that, so we’re still waiting,” said Burgoyne.
Another option for the city to consider is converting some of its existing tennis courts into pickleball courts.
Burgoyne said a standard tennis court can be divided into four non-regulation pickleball courts that could accommodate up to 16 recreational players.
Elsewhere in the region, Summerland, Vernon and Kelowna all boast 12 pickleball courts with clubs that are bursting at the seams, just like Penticton’s.
“It’s communities everywhere that don’t have enough courts due to the exploding growth of the sport,” said Burgoyne.
“What's nice about this sport – and I never played until I retired – is anybody can play because it's a such an easy game to learn. But then for those of us that are competitive and have played a lot of sports, you can progress to higher levels.”
Approximately 80% of the club’s membership is composed of retirees, said Burgoyne, but it’s attracting younger people all the time – the minimum age to join is 16 – and one of its top players is just 40.
Provincial umbrella group Pickleball BC announced in December 2022 its membership had exceeded 13,000, up from 8,600 just a year earlier.
Pickleball Canada’s most recent estimate put the number of players nationwide at 1 million as of December 2021 – up two-thirds in just one year.