Some planning applications handled by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will cost a lot more money next year.
A slew of increases, which were approved by the board at its Oct. 21 meeting, are slated to take effect Jan. 1.
“The new fees are aligned to reflect the resources required to process an application,” the RDOS said in a press release.
Under the new structure, the cost of an application for an Official Community Plan or zoning amendment will rise from $1,000 to $2,500. And the cost of a temporary use permit for a vacation rental will spike from $700 to $2,500.