Tuesday, April 26
• This is National Volunteer Week
• This is World Immunization Week
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 public budget consultation, 6 p.m. in the IMC building located at 425 Jermyn Ave. in Penticton (behind the main office)
• North Wiltse Block: in-person information Session No. 1, outdoors at Wiltse Elementary School playground, 10 a.m. - noon
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes, for a list of events and schedule of times: pkmf.org
• Penticton Seniors Centre presents social bridge, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, $9, 11:30 a.m., improver line dance, 1 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents Dart Dolls, 1:30 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “The Bad Guys,” (G, 100 minutes); “The Northman,” (14A, 137 minutes); “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” (14A, 105 minutes); “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” (PG, 142 minutes); “Father Stu,” (14A, 125 minutes); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes); “Mortibus,” (PG, 105 minutes); “The Lost City,” (PG, 122 minutes), to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, April 27
• Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise presents 15th Gently Used Books, Games and Puzzles Sale, Penticton Curling Club, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., first of four days
• North Wiltse Block: online information session, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to register visit: shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.or penticton.ca
• The Dream Café presents Hawksley Workman, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $51.50, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes, for a list of events and schedule of times: pkmf.org
• Penticton Seniors Centre presents chair yoga (mat required), 9 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m., ukulele practice, 6:30 p.m.
• Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland, $18, purchase tickets at high school office
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Drop-In Cribbage at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 canasta, 1 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (PG, 122 minutes), Wednesday and Thursday only; “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” (PG, 142 minutes); Friday through Sunday
Thursday, April 28
• Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise presents 15th Gently Used Books, Games and Puzzles Sale, Penticton Curling Club, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., second of four days
• Joe Lajoie live at Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15, for tickets: timewines.ca
• Penticton Seniors Centre presents Spanish conversation, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., table tennis, 3 p.m.
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland, $18, purchase tickets at high school office
• Final Weekend: Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” starring Jane Pilkey, with Jason Lane, Rob McCaffery, Adele McNary, Vance Potter and Dianna Zumpano, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 (adults) and $25 (seniors, students), GST included, to puchase tickets visit: manyhatstheatre.com, for more information phone 250-462-6428
Friday, April 29
• BCHL Interior Conference hockey championship, West Kelowna Warriors at Penticton Vees, first game in best-of-seven series, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• The Dream Café presents Cousin Harley, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• JP Maurice Spring Tour with the Black of Hearts, Slackwater Brewing Co., doors open at 8 p.m., $15 (door) and $10 (advance)
• Western Rattlers 300 at Penticton Speedway, 2070 Carmi Road, drivers competing for a $65,000 purse, first of two nights, gates open at 4:30 p.m., racing begins at 5:30 p.m., $20 (adults), $15 (youth and seniors), under 12 is free, for more details: pentictonspeedway.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise presents 15th Gently Used Books, Games and Puzzles Sale, Penticton Curling Club, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., third of four days
• An Evening in the Valley in Summerland, Vancouver’s Sam Balson (Kentucky Eileen) performing a pair of house concerts, 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., for tickets and location email Craig Milton at: cmilton@keltec.ca
• Okanagan Similkameen Parks Society’s 57th annual general meeting, Summerland Memorial Park at 9999 Wharton Street, 7 p.m., with guest speaker Michael Healey, UBC professor emeritus, a Canadian-born fisheries scientist
• Penticton Seniors Centre presents open eight-ball tournament, 9 a.m., intermediate and advanced line dance, 1 p.m., Friday night dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $7 and $8 (non-members)
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Master impressionist Herb ‘The Harley Guy’ Dixon returns for a hometown concert at the Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $33.75, purchase tickets online from:trainwreckcomedy.com
• Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland, $18, purchase tickets at high school office
• “When the Wind Blows” by Raymond Briggs performed by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/wind
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” directed by Ed Schneider and starring Jane Pilkey, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 (adults) and $25 (seniors, students), for tickets visit: manyhatstheatre.com
• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street, weekdays 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
• “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” at Penticton Museum Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
• Open house at UNISUS School, tours from student ambassadors, chocolate making with Chef Darrin Paterson of Bogner’s, Lego stop-motion animation, See Think Wonder, outdoor explorations across campus, chemistry demonstrations, 7808 Pierre Drive, Summerland, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., families must pre-register by visiting: unisus.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market in the 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., free bike valet service available courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• BCHL Interior Conference hockey championship, West Kelowna Warriors at Penticton Vees, Game 2 in best-of-seven series, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Pacific Coast Men’s Soccer League, Phytogen Koinonia FC from Korea vs Penticton Pinnacles, 4 p.m. at Kings Park, single game ticket is $5, family pass for eight hoem games is $50
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., live music with Rollin’ Coal, 4 p.m.
• Western Rattlers 300 at Penticton Speedway, 2070 Carmi Road, drivers competing for $65,000 purse, second of two nights, gates open at 4:30 p.m., racing begins at 5:30 p.m., $20 (adults), $15 (youth and seniors), under 12 is free, pentictonspeedway.com
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• The House is a Rockin’ band jam, hosted by Yard Katz, The Orchard House, 157 Orchard Ave., 1-5 p.m., $15, bring your guitar, sticks or band
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Final Day: Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise presents 15th Gently Used Books, Games and Puzzles Sale, Penticton Curling Club, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Volunteers Matter appreciation event at Gyro Park, 8-11 a.m., presented by South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre, includes free pancake breakfast, family-friendly activities, giveaway bags, bouncy castle for the kids, door prizes
• What’s your dating status? Spotlight Singles Party at the Barley Mill Brew Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m., no cover charge, wear your colour to indicate your dating status: Red (unavailable), Green (single and ready to mingle), Purple (single and looking for same sex partner), Yellow (it’s complicated)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Closing Night “When the Wind Blows” by Raymond Briggs performed by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/wind
• Closing Night: Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 (adults) and $25 (seniors, students), for tickets visit: manyhatstheatre.com
• Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival highlights gala concert, the Cleland Theatre, 6:30 p.m., purchase tickets from festival venues or Eventbrite.com
• An Evening in the Valley in Summerland, Vancouver’s Sam Balson (Kentucky Eileen) performing a pair of house concerts, 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., for tickets and details email Craig Milton at: cmilton@keltec.ca
• Summerland Ornamental Gardens annual plant sale, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the 15-acre heritage gardens, master gardeners will be on hand, first of two days
• Penticton Seniors Centre presents EZ line dancing, 11 a.m., Volunteer Appreciation event, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Closing Night: Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre, $18, purchase tickets at high school office
• Oliver Roller Rink Night presented by Penticton Roller Skate and Oliver Parks and Recreation, at Oliver Arena, 3-5 p.m., family skate, 7-9 p.m., teenagers, 5-7 p.m., ages 19 and over, 7-9 p.m., $10 admission, skate rentals for $5, roller skates and blades welcomed, no scooters, bicycles or skateboards, call 250-498-4985 for additional details
• Penticton Elks Lodge cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., hamburgers, 5:30 p.m., music to follow, Rockin’ With Andy, 6 p.m.
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• BC Buds (classic rock) perform at Highway 97 Brewery, 6-9 p.m., no cover
• Midnight Special Band (classic), live at Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7:30-10:30 p.m., $5 cover
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents Stash Bash, an Earth Day follow up, Reuse and Recycle, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
• Today is May 1st, the first day of May and the 121st day of 2022
• Musaic Vocal Ensemble presents, “How Can She Keep From Singing?,” a program of music by female composers, with special guests Okanagan Youth Choir, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Summerland, 2 p.m., $20 (adults) and $5 (students) available from Dragon’s Den, Artisans of the Okanagan or by phone at 778-931-2387
• Penticton Navy Veterans present Battle of the Atlantic (1939-1945) memorial outside the SS Sicamous, port quarter, 11 a.m., all welcomed
• Penticton Children’s Showcase presents “The Three Musketeers” by Dufflebag Theatre, Cleland Theatre, 2 p.m., $15, tickets at: Eventbrite.ca or at the door
• Hellenic Community of Penticton, Spring Bake Sale, preorder in advance, pick up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 1265 Fairview Road, call Barb: 250-770-2337
• Hoodoo Adventures presents Bighorn Bushwhack 3-8hr Adventure Race, for details visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Sunflower Festival, presented by Heritage Hills, at Garnett Family Park, 1 p.m, featuring musicians Joshua Smith and Will Schlackl, by donation for Adventist Development and Relief Agency to benefit the Ukraine
• Summerland Ornamental Gardens annual plant sale, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the 15-acre heritage gardens, special presentation at 1 p.m. by gardening expert and longtime Herald columnist Scott Austin
• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Jim Ongena, 5-7 p.m.
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street, in front of the Wholesale Club
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
