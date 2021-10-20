Residents of the Glenmore area of Kelowna have retained bragging rights to the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the B.C. Interior, new data shows.
But the community still has some ways to go to achieve the vaccination levels achieved in several Vancouver-area districts.
And a 100% vaccination rate in the Kitimat area is notable enough to warrant its own explanation on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website.
The Kitimat region has large construction projects that draw in many workers from other areas, the BC CDC notes. As a result, it's population is currently above estimates from March 2021, the point that provides the baseline for the calculation of vaccination rates.
"There are areas in B.C. where there will be more people vaccinated than there were living in that area in March 2021," the BC CDC says.
In the Kelowna-area, the vaccination rate in the Glenmore district rose one point from last week, to 91%, according to data released Tuesday by the BC CDC.
The second-highest level, also up one point from last week, is Okanagan Mission, which is everything south of Mission Creek, at 89%.
Here are the current vaccination rates for the other Kelowna areas, along with last week's rate:
- Downtown 88% 87%
- West Kelowna 85 85
- Rutland 83 81
- Lake Country 82 82
- Rural, including Peachland 80 80
The vaccination rate in Penticton is 87% and it's 84% in Vernon. All these figures represent the number of people aged 12 and older who've had at least one of the two necessary vaccination shots.
The province's highest rates of vaccination outside Kitimat are in the Vancouver area. Downtown Vancouver's rate is 97%, and it's 96% in Kitsilano, and 95% in the West End.
As of Tuesday, the provincial vaccination rate was 89.2%.